Sky Tower Challenge: Rural volunteer firefighter wins top prize

Kevin Hodges is honored to be an award winner in the Sky Tower Challenge and can't wait to do it all again next year. Photo / Warren Buckland

Kevin Hodges is honored to be an award winner in the Sky Tower Challenge and can't wait to do it all again next year. Photo / Warren Buckland

Volunteer fireman Kevin Hodges scooped the Top Individual Fundraiser award in the 2021 Firefighter Sky Tower Stair Challenge.

Hodges, 55, a volunteer firefighter at Heretaunga Rural Fire Brigade, has been competing in the challenge as an individual for the last six years and this year he not only shaved off four minutes of his last climb, he also won the award for highest individual fundraiser representing a station.

He raised $9200 in six months, as an individual.

"I am the only one who competed for the Heretaunga Rural Fire Brigade. The award gets given to the brigade," he said.

"So out of all the stations in New Zealand that competed for the Sky Tower Challenge my station took out highest individual fundraising for a station.

"I am a grandmaster competitor. I competed in the 'firefighter of steel' category and did the 60 floor, 1272 step climb in 21 minutes," the other category is 51 floors which is 1103 steps.

"I didn't think I'd get the major prize, it was an honour and a surprise."

The Sky Tower in all its glory, lit up for the 2021 Firefighters Sky Tower Stair Challenge. Photo / Hawke's Bay Fire

Hodges intends to keep competing in the challenge because he likes "a bit of a harder workout", and fundraising for a good cause, Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand [LBC].

The challenge is an annual fundraiser for LBC.

Each year firefighters from around New Zealand and international competitors from Australia, the US, Chile and Germany fundraise and compete in this amazing event at Auckland's Sky Tower.

"There are seven Kiwis diagnosed with a blood cancer every day," he said.

"I push myself because I see what LBC do, and the difference they make. Competing and climbing the tower is an honor and a challenge.

"I also like a bit of a harder workout. I want to hit the supreme master category, which is 60 onwards."

He said he couldn't have done it without the love and support of his wife Rebecca and his sponsors Countdown, New World, and Speedy Signs.

The 2021 Firefighter Sky Tower Stair Challenge raised nearly $1,370,000 for Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand.

Every dollar raised by the firefighters will improve the lives patients and families throughout New Zealand who are living with blood cancer.