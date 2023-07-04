The Otago and the Southland Rural Support Trust are launching Skiing for Farmers. Photo / Maarten Duineveld / Unsplash

A new initiative is encouraging farmers to trade the paddocks for the ski field and enjoy a day or two on the slopes.

The Otago and Southland Rural Support Trusts decided to launch Skiing for Farmers, after seeing the success of Surfing for Farmers all over the country.

Otago RST chairman Tom Pinckney thought a skiing option would be a good idea at this time of year.

“Not only does it fill a gap in the winter months - it is also accessible for farmers who live so far inland that they haven’t been able to attend a Surfing for Farmers event on the coast.”

The inaugural Skiing for Farmers kicks off this month at Coronet Peak, with two dates available – July 23 and 30.

Spaces are limited and registrations for the July 23 event will close on July 9, while registrations for July 30 close on July 16.

The event is open to beginner, intermediate or advanced skiers and organisers are keen for farmers to bring along their families and neighbours as well.

The special ticket price includes an all-day lift pass to ski or snowboard and a lesson tailored to everyone’s skill level. Gear and clothing hire is also available.

Amy Francis, Otago RST Trustee, said a barbecue lunch will provide a great opportunity to warm up and enjoy a yarn with fellow farmers and rural families.

“It’s all about providing an opportunity for farmers to take some time out from their daily on-farm jobs, particularly at this time of year,” she said.

Francis said it was important to get off-farm and think about something other than work.

“Here’s a fantastic opportunity to try something new or develop skills that you already have, and to enjoy the fresh air, exercise, time with family or friends, and the awe-inspiring views.”

For more information head to the Rural Support Trust website, or the Otago and Southland Rural Support Trust’s Facebook and Instagram pages, or purchase tickets directly here.