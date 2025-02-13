By Anan Zaki of RNZ
Rubber goods maker Skellerup has posted a record first half-year profit as its agricultural division rebounded, and the company says it’s preparing for possible tariff hikes in the United States.
Key numbers for the six months ended December compared with a year ago:
- Net profit $24.2m v $21.6m
- Revenue $165.3m v $157.7m
- Underlying profit $35.0m v $31.6m
- Interim dividend 9 cents per share v 8.5 cps
The maker of the Red Band gumboots said the 12% profit improvement reflected a return to normal in the agriculture division, despite a drop in footwear sales.