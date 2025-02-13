“We are pleased with the record first-half result underpinned by an expected but significant lift from our agri division, which reverted to a more normal seasonal pattern with stronger sales of dairy rubber-ware consumables in international markets,” chief executive Graham Leaming said.

Skellerup’s previous year’s result was affected by customer de-stocking.

It said footwear sales were weaker, particularly due to weaker economic conditions in New Zealand.

Skellerup’s operating cash flow fell 12% as it increased its inventory levels to manage disruption to shipping routes and in case of US port strikes and a possible increase in US tariffs.

Its industrial division saw a slight fall in earnings, as the company faced a slowdown in the Australian construction market, the timing of sales into the mining sector and lower demand for high-performance marine foam products in the US.

Skellerup expected its full-year profit to be between $52 million to $56m, with the top end of its guidance $1m lower than previous guidance.

– RNZ



