File photo / Alex Burton

Judges have announced six finalists for the 2023 Zanda McDonald Award.

Now in its ninth year, the award recognises future young leaders working in agriculture and provides an impressive prize package centred around a tailored transtasman mentoring programme.

The six talented finalists - three from Australia and three from New Zealand - have been selected for their passion for the industry, strong leadership skills, and the contributions they're making in the primary sector.

One winner will be chosen from each country.

There was a "huge amount" of applicants this year, and it was tough for judges to narrow down the final six, Zanda McDonald Award founder Shane McManaway said.

"The calibre of these people that are putting their names forward for this award is just incredible," he told The Country's Jamie Mackay.

"It's amazing what some of these young people are doing in the background but not everybody can get to be a winner."

Judges came up with the six finalists after a "very rigorous process" but their task wasn't over yet, McManaway said.

Listen below:

"Out of those six people ... it's going to be a real challenge for the judges to find a winner.

"They're all winners just to get to this stage."

Face-to-face interviews will take place towards the end of the year, and the winners will be announced at the Zanda McDonald Award Impact Summit, alongside industry leaders and award partners, in Brisbane in March 2023.

The two winners will pick up a personal development package, which includes a fully personalised mentoring trip in Australia and New Zealand.

They also receive $10,000 worth of tailored education or training and media coaching, as well as other opportunities within the industry.

The three New Zealand finalists are:

New Zealand Zanda McDonald Award 2023 finalists Harriet Bremner (left), Jacques Reinhardt and Monica Schwass. Photo / Supplied

• Harriet Bremner, 33, author and health, safety and wellbeing advocate for Rural New Zealand and farmer at Jericho Station, Southland

• Jacques Reinhardt, 34, Station Manager at Castlepoint Station Wairarapa

• Monica Schwass, 31, Future Farming Manager at The NZ Merino Company, based in Christchurch

The three Australian finalists are:

Australian Zanda McDonald Award 2023 finalists Charles Vaughan (left), Sarah Groat and Mitch Highett. Photo / Supplied

• Charles Vaughan, 29, Queensland Operations Coordinator/Group

Veterinarian for Australian Cattle Enterprises and Director of Charles Vaughan Veterinary Services Pty Ltd

• Mitch Highett, 33, Founder and Managing Director of farm management company Bullseye Agriculture, from Orange NSW

• Sarah Groat, 34, Development Officer for government Agtech programme "Farms of the Future", for the Department of Primary Industries, who lives on the family

farm near Rankin's Springs NSW