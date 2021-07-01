Site ready for next year's South Island sheep dog trial championships

Omakau-Earnscleugh Collie Club member Paul McCarthy admires the course at the club's home grounds on Earnscleugh Station. Photo / Mary-Jo Tohill

The pandemic stopped it hosting the South Island sheep dog trial championships last year. But the Omakau-Earnscleugh Collie Club is going all out to stage it at Earnscleugh Station next May, on behalf of the Otago Sheep Dog Trials Centre.

It might be still 10 months away, but dog trial convener Paul McCarthy, of Alexandra, said it was never too soon to let people know the event was happening right on their doorstep.

"It's going to bring at least 400 people to Alexandra for a week. That is significant."

And it will be a chance to showcase the new course on the big, wide open spaces of the Old Man Range at Earnscleugh Station, owned by the Campbell family.

The station has been home to the Omakau-Earnscleugh club for the past four years since the shift from the Waikerikeri Valley. The foothills were first used for trials in 2017, but the club had developed the course to championship standard since then.

"It's quite a selection process getting an Island [South Island]," McCarthy said.

Thanks to the Campbells, there would be plenty of sheep, he said.

"They're the only merino champs left in New Zealand, so we're very keen to retain that because it's very unique."

It cost about $70,000 to put on a championship. It would be very much a community event which would benefit the organisations involved.

For instance, Central Otago Hockey Association would be doing the catering to fundraise for a new turf.

In recent years, the club had had a resurgence with about 40 members, with 12 dogs qualifying last year for South Island and New Zealand events.

"I think it's because there's a lot of older guys, rural people retiring from Southland to Central Otago competing and wanting to be involved. The social side is important too. We build up a real network. Once you've gone to a nationals you start meeting up with a bunch of people."

McCarthy grew up in North Otago but spent most of his working life in Southland. He was the Mount Linton Station chief executive for 13 years and semi-retired to Alexandra about 10 years ago.

He got involved in dog trials in his 20s and was in the first team to compete in the Trans Tasman Test dog trials in Australia in the 1980s. Clubmate Neville Hore was also in that team.

When he started in dog trials, he said there might have been 80 or 90 competing in the huntaway and 150 in the heading dog sections. Now it was triple the number in the huntaways and almost double that in the heading dogs.

"The sport has gained popularity, and it's a real irony when sheep numbers have halved but the number of dog triallists has doubled."

Dog trials are part of New Zealand farming history and probably date back to a trial in Wanaka in 1867.

There are reports of trials at Waitangi and Te Aka in 1868, at Wanaka in 1869 and Haldon Station in the Mackenzie Country, in 1870 — all before an 1873 trial at Bala in North Wales, which is claimed to be the first ever.

The first huntaway events were at Black Forest station near Lake Benmore, in 1870.

Omakau started its own club at Chatto Creek in 1952, where it was based for about 30 years before shifting to the Waikerikeri Valley for10-12 years, but had to move when the land changed ownership.

"We've never had a South Island champs before because we never had a ground good enough.

The move to Earnscleugh and the combining of the clubs has given us a stronger club, and we can't thank the Campbells enough for that. We could do the extra capital investment because we are in safe hands."

The club is looking forward to running the four standard classes controlled by the New Zealand Sheep Dog Trial Association (NZSDTA), on what promises to be challenging terrain for the heading dogs in the long head, short head and yard, zig zag hunt and short hunt.

The main marquee will be set up beside the long head course with a viewing area outside the club rooms.