Sheep sale small in numbers but high prices at Dannevirke

These prime ewes were sold by PGG Wrightson's Matt Raleigh for the top price of $196/head.

A small yarding of just under 500 sheep in the last September sale still brought plenty of interest and good prices at Dannevirke.

Just under 100 prime stock sold well with 50 prime lambs averaging $193/head and half that number in prime ewes close to this at $180/head.

Phill Robson for Carrfields Livestock topped the sale for prime lambs at $215/head.

Store sheep numbered 400 and were mostly in small yardings the exception being a pen of 115 ewe lambs from K Harding and Co which achieved the excellent price of $181/head and totalled half of the ewe lambs for sale.

Store and cryptorchid lambs averaged $180 and $149/head respectively while the top store price went to a pen of ram lambs from MK Poulton at $190/head.