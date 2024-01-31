Young Australian shearers will head to NZ to for workshops and work experience. Photo / Supplied / RNZ / Elite Wool Industry Training

By Monique Steele of RNZ

Seventeen promising young shearers from Australia will work in wool sheds across New Zealand over the coming weeks to try to master the craft.

It is the second year of the transtasman exchange programme, set up by Canterbury’s Elite Wool Industry Training in Rolleston with Australian agriculture organisations Australian Wool Innovation and Shearer Woolhandler Training Incorporated.

The course took the students to Maniototo in Otago for workshops this week.

Work experience will begin soon before some will compete in the iconic Golden Shears in early March.

Elite Wool Training director Tom Wilson said shearing merino sheep was more common in Australia than here in New Zealand, where crossbred type sheep were more widespread - but that was changing.

“We’re getting closer and closer as all the years go by,” Wilson said.

“There’s a lot more crossbred type sheep in Australia as well, although the training gives them an opportunity to experience what we are actually delivering here.”

He said the exchange programme aimed to train up young talent across Australasia to be able to take on any sheep or wool type.

“It benefits the whole industry really.”

He said 10 New Zealanders headed over the ditch last year - and they were on the lookout for the next cohort for October this year.

Australian Wool Innovation representative Paul Oster said the exchange programme equipped the students with the tools they will need in the workforce.

“There’s such a fanatical approach on preparation of wool over here - and accuracy, speed and timing.

“What I’ve seen on the ground is the extremely high standard of training that’s delivered here.

“It gives us a really good platform to be involved with.”

Both a farmer and a shearer, Oster said he had even learned some lessons himself that he would take back to the farm.

“There are so many things, even as a senior trainer with AWI back in Australia - the terms, technique - you really put it in your own toolkit and call upon it when it’s needed in the future.”

The students will undergo a pre-Golden Shears course before the event in Masterton in March.

