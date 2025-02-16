Laura Bradley won the senior shearing finals at both the Ohura and Counties shears over the weekend. Photo / Shearing Sports New Zealand

A piece of shearing history may have been created at the remote Ohura A&P show on Saturday when women won three of the four shearing finals.

They were Laura Bradley, a mum and farmer from Papatawa (between Dannevirke and Woodville) who beat three men in a senior final of six sheep each; Sarah Bryant, of Arohena (between Ōtorohanga and Tokoroa) who beat three men in the intermediate final of four sheep each, and Jodiesha Kirkpatrick, of Gisborne, who was not only the only woman in the junior final, of three sheep each but also the only New Zealander.

Bradley and Kirkpatrick have each won six finals this season, and three junior woolhandling finals each, while Bryant had her first win just seven days earlier at the Te Puke A&P Show.

The odd man out was Hunterville shearing contractor Shane Ratima, who had his first win in an open final, a four-man contest of 12 sheep each, pipping runner-up and Ōtorohanga veteran Digger Balme by less than 15 hundredths of a point.

Competition convener Chris Brears beat them both to the finish, shearing the 12 in 12m 4.97s, but Ratima, third off in 12m 21.25s, had the best shearing board points.