Photo / File

The 2022-2023 Shearing Sports New Zealand calendar will kick off at the Merino Shears this Friday and Saturday, with impressive numbers after the disruption of the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 150 shearers and woolhandlers will compete over the two days, the first of 59 shows throughout the country up to Easter - including stand-alone shows, A and P shows and rural sports days.

The numbers are up from the 126 who competed 12 months ago when the championships belatedly marked its 60th anniversary.

The volume of entries has excited society chairman Lane McSkimming and his committee, after the disappointment of having to cancel the previous year due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Entries are up in almost all grades, comprising of open and senior shearing and open, senior, junior and novice woolhandling.

More than 50 have entered the open shearing championship alone, the heats of which make up the first round of this season's PGG Wrightson Vetmed National Shearing Circuit.

The Circuit, which incorporates the McSkimming Memorial Triple Crown, will also mark 50 years since the trophy's first qualifying round, at Alexandra in 1972.

The winners of the open shearing and woolhandling finals will each claim a berth in the New Zealand team for the resumption of the transtasman series in Bendigo, Victoria, on October 21.

Shearing Sports New Zealand Calendar

2022

September 30-October 1: New Zealand Merino Championships, Alexandra

October 7-8: New Zealand Spring Shears, Waimate

October 15: Poverty Bay A and P Show, Gisborne

Ellesmere A and P Show, Leeston

October 21: Great Raihania Shears (Hawke's Bay), Hastings

October 22: Northern A and P Show, Rangiora

October 29: Wairarapa A and P Show, Carterton

Ashburton A and P Show, Ashburton

November 5: Manawatū A and P Show, Feilding

Marlborough A and P Show, Blenheim

Get to the Point Gymkhana Shears, Pleasant Point

November 10-11: New Zealand Corriedale Championships, Christchurch

November 12: Central Hawke's Bay A and P Show, Waipukurau

November 19: Nelson A and P Show, Richmond

West Otago A and P Show, Tapanui

November 26: Taranaki Shears, Stratford

December 3: Whangarei A and P Show, Whangarei

2023

January 14: Peninsula Duvauchelle Shear, Duvauchelle

Kaikohe A, P and H Show, Kaikohe

January 20: Northern Southland Community Shears, Lumsden

January 21: Wairoa A and P Show, Wairoa

Golden Bay A and P Show, Takaka

Southland Shears, Winton A and P Show, Winton

January 22: Horowhenua A, P and I Show, Levin

January 28: Taihape A and P Show, Taihape

Tapawera Shears, Tapawera

January 29: Geyserland Agrodome Shears, Rotorua A and P Show, Ngongotaha

February 3: Dannevirke A and P Show, Dannevirke

February 4: North Kaipara A and P Show, Paparoa

Rangitikei Shearing Sports, Marton

Reefton Shears, Inangahua A and P Show, Reefton

February 6: Aria Waitangi Day Sports, Aria

February 11: Northern Wairoa A and P Show, Arapohue

Te Puke A and P Show, Te Puke

Otago Shears, Balclutha

February 17-18: Southern Shears, Gore

February 18: North Hokianga A and P Show, Broadwood

Ohura A and P Show, Ohura

Murchison A and P Show, Murchison

February 19: Counties Shears, Pukekohe

February 24: Taumarunui Shears, Taumarunui

February 25: Apiti Sports, Apiti

Kaikoura A and P Show, Kaikoura

February 26: Pahiatua Shears, Pahiatua

March 1: Wairarapa Pre-Shears Woolhandling, Mikimiki

March 2-4: Golden Shears International Championships, Masterton

March 4: Amuri A and P Show, Rotherham

March 11: Kumeu A and H Show, Kumeu

Cheviot A and P Show,Cheviot

Mayfield A and P Show, Mayfield

March 18: Warkworth A and P Show, Warkworth

Waimarino Shears, Raetihi

Methven Lamb Shears, Methven A and P Show, Methven

March 25: Waitomo Caves Sports, Waitomo

March 26: Flaxbourne A and P Show, Ward

March 30-April 1: New Zealand Shears, Te Kuiti

April 1: Oxford A and P Show, Oxford

April 7-8: Royal Easter Show, (Northern Shears), Auckland

April 10: Mackenzie A and P Show, Fairlie