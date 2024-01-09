Catherine Mullooly at her home Poverty Bay A&P Show in 2015. Photo / Shearing Sports New Zealand

A shearing record set only three days ago looks to be under threat today despite the early struggle challenger Catherine Mullooly is experiencing in a remote North Island west coast woolshed.

9.30am update:

World shearing record challenger Catherine Mullooly is well ahead of the required pace in her bid for a new solo women’s eight-hour ewes record at coastal sheep and beef station Nukuhakari, west of Te Kuiti.

Ending the first two hours and heading for morning tea at 9am, she had shorn 116 and maintained a good quality rating of 10.25, comfortably under the threshold of 12, according to a judge at the woolshed after the first official end-of-run count-out.

The tally was 21 more than shorn by Amy Silcock in the 7am-9am run in setting a new record of 386 near Pahiatua on Sunday, and at the current pace, despite the struggle against some sheep described by onlookers as “stroppy”, the 34-year-old Mullooly is heading for a tally close to 460, possibly more than the current nine-hour record of 452.

The second run is from 9.30am to 11.30am, and the afternoon runs 12.30pm to 2.30pm and 3pm to 5pm.

9am update:

Starting at 7am at Nukuhakari Station west of Te Kūiti, and chasing the world women’s solo eight-hour strongwool ewes record of 386 shorn on Sunday by Wairarapa shearer Amy Silcock near Pahīatua, the 34-year-old Mullooly was averaging comfortably over 13 every 15 minutes in the first two-hour run to morning tea, to be taken at 9am.

The first official tally won’t be available until after the morning-tea count-out.

Despite the struggle put up by some of the full-wooled sheep, the pace if maintained would have her shearing over 400 by the time the clock stops at 5pm.

Sheep were taking as little as 53 seconds each on the flyers, mainly over a minute, 70-80 seconds on those described by onlookers as the most “stroppy”, but almost all under the rate of about 74 seconds a sheep needed to break the record set by Silcock, who, having two rejected late in the day, had official run tallies of 95, 97, 101, and 93.

A panel of four World Sheep Shearing Records Society judges, headed by Scotsman Andy Rankin, is overseeing the bid.

In 2014, with seven wins in 17 finals — including fourth at the Golden Shears in Masterton and fifth at the New Zealand Shears in Te Kūiti — Mullooly became the first woman to attain the top spot in any grade in more than 20 years of Shearing Sports New Zealand annual rankings.

Mullooly first featured in New Zealand shearing competition results in 2011, winning junior finals at the early-season Poverty Bay and Hawke’s Bay show, among a season’s record of nine finals, three wins, two second placings, and a third placing at the New Zealand Shears in Te Kūiti.