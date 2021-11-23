Shearing: Duvauchelle to go ahead but Taihape cancelled

Masterton shearer Adam Gordon watched by spectators from the embankment at last January's Taihape show. The 2022 show has been cancelled due to Covid-19. Photo / SSNZ

A determination to keep alive a century and a half of rural community tradition could see a small Banks Peninsula settlement setting a path for A and P shows in the pandemic fightback early in the new year.

The Duvauchelle A and P Show, including the Peninsula Duvauchelle Shears, will go ahead on January 8, despite the cancellation of at least nine other A and P shows throughout the country in early 2022.

One of those cancellations is what would have been the 111th Taihape A and P Show on January 29 - which means the central North Island town's famed Gumboot Day is also called off.

Gumboot Day had been held around Easter each year since 1985 but it became part of the show weekend for the first time last year.

Also hit by the cancellation is the second show feature - the 60th Taihape Shears shearing and woolhandling championships.

Further events called off are the Buller show (January 8), January 15 shows at Kaikohe, Wairoa, Takaka, Lake Hayes and Winton, the Banks Peninsula Show at Little River (January 23), and the Murchison show (February 19).

The January 15 shows and that at Murchison all include shearing sports.

However, the Southland Shears' New Zealand Crossbred Lambs Shearing and Woolhandling Championships will still go ahead at Winton - despite the show being cancelled.

Organisers of the Wairoa Shears are still looking at options, with the benefit of experience, after having to shift to local wool sheds twice at short notice over the last decade because of heavy rain at the showgrounds in town.

The cancellations at Kaikohe, the Golden Bay show in Takaka and at Murchison mean there have now been 13 cancellations of Shearing Sports New Zealand's 59 championships that were scheduled at the start of the season.

Only seven competitions have been held in the pre-Christmas phase, six of these in the South Island.

The North Island's Horowhenua A, P and I committee is determined to go ahead and will meet to consider the situation again on December 8, to hopefully confirm its plans for January 23.

Duvauchelle A and P president James Dwyer is determined the show, about 70km southeast of Christchurch Central, will be the first of the New Year and possibly also the first under the new Covid-19 Protection Framework, "traffic light" system.

Dwyer is the shearing competition convener and hoped to swap his blazer and tie momentarily during the day for moccasins, a handpiece and a shear in the open heats.

He said the traffic light system seemed to offer a lot of opportunities and his committee would do its best to provide a top day in its open-air environment - as possibly the only show in the holiday season.

It remained to be seen which "light" the show would be under, but with many coming into the area from outside Dwyer was confident the steps would be in place to maintain a safe environment.

He expected up to 30 shearers across the four classes but appreciated there could be more or less, based on it still being holiday-time, or on the shearing community's determination to support what competitions are left.

Taihape Community Development Trust projects and events coordinator Pania Winiata said the loss of the show and the internationally-known gumboot throwing championships was devastating for the small town.

Taihape, despite its Main Trunk location, is more than 70km from any town with a larger population than its own - which is less than 1800.

The shearing and woolhandling championships is regularly about the third-largest in the North Island, after the Golden Shears in Masterton and the New Zealand Shears in Te Kuiti, with 103 shearers and 42 woolhandlers last January.

Winiata said the show was an annual fundraiser for several volunteer organisations in the town.

While she was "looking forward to 2023" she hoped individual events from the show could still be held, even if at other times, or that new events may also emerge.