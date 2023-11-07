Colin King, winner of multiple Golden Shears and National Shearing Circuit competitions, pictured in 2010. Photo / SSNZ

The Colin King Shield is back in North Canterbury’s hands after holder Southland was ambushed at the Get to the Point Pleasant Point Gymkhana Shears on Saturday.

North Canterbury claimed the shield in a three-way contest initiated by the home-region team, the Hanan Shield Districts, based on the rugby unions area of Mid-Canterbury, South Canterbury and North Otago.

Comprising one from each of the four grades as required under the rules, chosen from performances in heats on the day, the new holders of the two-year-old shield had a unique 50/50 blend of male and female shearers and comprised open shearer Hugh De Lacy, senior Reuben King, intermediate Lydia Thomson and junior Ella Caves.

De Lacy anticipated the shield would be defended during the New Zealand Corriedale Championships in Christchurch on November 16-17, if sheep and time were available.

Southland, having won the shield by beating North Canterbury in Christchurch last November, had vowed to take the shield on the road to encourage competition.

Having successfully defended it in a three-way contest at the Ashburton A&P Show on October 28, Southland could only manage second place at Pleasant Point, beaten by two points, with the home district placed third.

But it was not all bad for Southland, who claimed all four finals, including Invercargill shearer Nathan Stratford - who did not shear in the shield match - successfully defending the open title.

It was his sixth win in the event, his first coming in 2000, and his 81st win in open competition, dating back to his first season in the top grade in 1997-1998.

Competing in lower grades, Southland team members Dre Roberts of Mataura, and Gore duo Cody Waihape and Jet Schimanski, atoned for the defeat by winning the senior, intermediate and junior finals respectively.

The four-man open final, in which the contenders shore 18 sheep each, took place with everyone else running for cover amid the outbreak of a thunderstorm.

One left with nowhere to go was Geraldine-based Chilean shearer Lui Pincol, who braved the belting rain on Stand 1, and was inevitably fourth.

He finished 1min 17sec after the last of the other three had switched off following what was a close race for time honours, which De Lacy won in 16min 31.46pts.

Pincol did, however, claim the best point score in the judging of the finished job in the pens.

During the day a presentation was made to John Walsh for 50 years of service in running the competition, which he started doing in 1972.

Saturday's Get to the Point Pleasant Point Gymkhana Shears in South Canterbury recognised more than 50 years of organisation by John Walsh (left), an open-class competitor when he first became involved in running the event in 1972. He is pictured with the next generation, Ant Frew, also an open-class shearer.

Results from the Get to the Point Pleasant Point Gymkhana Shears on Saturday, November 4

Open final (18 sheep): Nathan Stratford (Invercargill) 16min 36.63sec, 53.11pts, 1; Ant Frew (Pleasant Point) 16min 34.94sec, 54.25pts, 2; Hugh De Lacy (Rangiora) 16min 31.46pts, 55.08pts, 3; Luis Pincol (Chile/Geraldine) 18min 53sec, 60.15pts, 4.

Open novice (12 sheep): Eli Cummings (Pleasant Point) 12min 2.19sec, 42.36pts, 1; Alex Clapham (England/Alexandra) 12min 34.28sec, 44.05pts, 2; Willie McSkimming (Oamaru) 12min 43.03sec, 44.32pts, 3; Cory Smith (Rakaia) 12min 40.9sec, 44.63pts, 4.

Senior final (10 sheep): Dre Roberts (Mataura) 12min 23.94sec, 45.1pts, 1; Liam Norrie (Cheviot) 12min 55.75sec, 46.19pts, Reuben King (Kaiapoi) 13min 2.75sec, 46.19pts, 3; James Wilson (Darfield) 12min 0.37sec, 46.32pts, 4.

Intermediate final (5 sheep): Cody Waihape (Mataura) 8min 3.97sec, 27.8pts, 1; Emma Martin (Gore) 8min 10.31sec, 30.12pts, 2; Lydia Thomson (Rangiora) 8min 51.28sec, 32.96pts, 3; Sam McCone (Geraldine) 8min 48.72sec, 34.24pts, 4.

Junior final (4 sheep): Jet Schimanski (Gore) 8min 24.6sec, 29.23pts, 1; Ella Caves (Christchurch) 8min 12.25sec, 37.11pts, 2; Dominic Waihape (Temuka) 8min 34.97sec, 50.5pts, 3; Matthew Norman (Fairlie) 10min 2.71sec, 52.14pts, 4.

Colin King Shield (10 sheep): North Canterbury (Hugh De Lacy, Reuben King, Lydia Thomson, Ella Caves) 12min 55.53sec, 44.68pts, 1; Southland (Alex Clapham, Dre Roberts, Cody Waihape, Jet Schimanski) 13min 6.07sec, 46.5pts, 1; Hanan Shield Districts (Willy McSkimming, Sam Bryan, Sam McCone, Trace Paton) 12min 38.31sec, 48.82pts, 4.