Catherine Mullooly, seen here in 2020, is planning a World Record bid for January 2024. Photo / Doug Laing

Champion King Country shearer Catherine Mullooly is preparing to challenge a World Record.

According to an application received by the World Sheep Shearing Records Society, Mullooly is targeting the solo women’s eight-hour strong wool ewes record of 370, which was established by English shearer Marie Prebble in England in August last year.

Originally from Matawai, near Gisborne, Mullooly plans to make her attempt on January 10 next year, at Nukuhakari Station, 780 Te Marama Road, Waikawau, near the coast west of Te Kuiti.

It will be her first attempt at a record but she has an impressive history.

In 2014, as an intermediate in competition, Mullooly was the first woman to finish a season as the No 1-ranked shearer in any of the grades since Shearing Sports New Zealand began its grade-by-grade acclamation 32 years earlier.

Not only that but she went on to win senior competition finals and women’s events in both New Zealand and England, including the 2021 Women’s final at Te Kuiti’s New Zealand Shears.

Mullooly was also one of the five female shearers featured in first-time filmmaker Jack Nicol’s 2018 documentary She Shears.

Her record bid is one of seven confirmed for the 2023-2024 season so far.

There has been a major post-pandemic-lockdown assault on men’s and women’s records and on strong wool and fine wool marks in eight months from late-August 2022 to late April this year.

Four of the attempts will be made by women.

Confirmed last week was English shearer Steve Rowberry’s August 4 attempt on Te Kuiti shearer Jack Fagan’s men’s solo eight-hour strong wool lamb record of 754, shorn last December.

Also confirmed last week was a Southland bid for the five-stand eight-hour strong wool lamb record of 2910.

This was set in King Country in January 2015 by local shearer Jock Macdonald, Southland shearers Ringakaha Paewai and Willie Hewitson, Australia-based Kiwi Aidan Copp, and South Australian shearer George Parker.

Lined up for the new bid on January 14 at Campbell’s Block, Hokonui Hills, near Gore, are Max Winders, Trent Hewes, Trevor Holland, Ben Boyle, and Josef Winders, with Blake Hewes listed as a reserve.

World sheep shearing record bids so far notified for 2023-2024

Shearers are from New Zealand unless stated otherwise

August 4 (Friday): Steven Rowberry (England), 8-hour strong wool lambs, at The Dorelands, Abbey Dore, Herefordshire, England.

Current record: 754, Jack Fagan, Puketiti Station, King Country, December 22, 2022.

December 15 (Friday): Megan Whitehead and Hannah McColl, two-stand and solo Women’s 8-hour strong wool lambs, Grant Brothers Tin House, 759 Otapiri-Mandeville Road, Gore.

Current records: two-stand 903 - Ingrid Baynes 470, Marg Baynes 433 - Mangapehi, King Country, January 13, 2009; solo 601, Sacha Bond, Fairlight Station, Northern Southland, February 4, 2023.

December 19 (Tuesday): Sacha Bond, women’s 9-hour strong wool lambs, Centrehill Station, 611 Centrehill Road, Mossburn.

Current record: 661, Megan Whitehead, Craigellachie, Southland, January 14, 2021.

December 23 (Saturday): Paerata Abraham and Chris Dickson, 8-hour two stand and solo strong wool lambs, Whitespurs Farm, 320 Puketiro Road, Masterton.

Current records: two-stand 1410 - Simon Goss 715, Jamie Skiffington 695 - The Glades, Mangamahu, January 4, 2023; solo 754, Jack Fagan, Puketiti Station, King Country, December 22, 2022.

January 10 (Wednesday): Catherine Mullooly, Woman’s solo 8-hour strong wool ewes, Nukuhakari Station, 780 Te Marama Road, Waikawau, King Country.

Current record: 370, Marie Prebble, Trefranck Farm, Cornwall, England, August 25, 2022.

January 14 (Sunday): Forde Winders Shearing Ltd - Max Winders, Trent Howes, Trevor Holland, Ben Boyle, Josef Winders, reserve Blake Hewes - five stand 8-hour strong wool lambs, Campbell’s Block, Hokonui Hills, Gore.

Current record: 2910 - Ringakaha Paewai 618, Willie Hewitson 613, Aidan Copp 586, Jock MacDonald 564, George Parker 539 - Piopio, King Country, January 6, 2015.

February 14 (Wednesday): Sacha Bond, Women’s 9-hour strong wool ewes, Centrehill Station, 611 Centrehill Road, Mossburn.

Current record: 452 - Kerri Jo Te Huia - Otapawa Station, Tiraumea, Wairarapa, January 15, 2018.