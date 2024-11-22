The project involved growing fertile seedlings on twine around ropes, marking New Zealand’s first commercial planting of this native species.

“Our journey has been a learning curve in every sense,” Barclay-Cameron said.

“Over the past few years, we’ve fine-tuned our methods, adapted to shifting environmental conditions, and tackled regulatory hurdles to establish a viable seaweed farming business.

“It’s been so rewarding to witness the team adapting to the challenges of growing native seaweeds that have never been commercially farmed before.”

The pilot’s main focus was on the keystone species of native New Zealand brown kelp Ecklonia radiate.

Seedlings grown in Tauranga and Coromandel-based hatcheries were planted in consented aquaculture zones off Ponui Island and south of Coromandel town in the Firth of Thames.

Team members from the University of Waikato, Premium Seas and EnviroStrat worked closely and tried various sites beyond the original scope of the project in a bid to test the impact of different environmental and biophysical conditions on growth and productivity.

While the pilot concluded with numerous successes, it also faced challenges, including marine pest species grazing on young seedlings and a marine heatwave which led to new scientific insights on seaweed growth in different marine temperatures.

EnviroStrat project manager Rebecca Barclay-Cameron.

Researchers from the University of Waikato, led by Dr Marie Magnusson and Dr Rebecca Lawton, contributed to the trial’s scientific design, bringing expert oversight to the growing and harvesting processes.

The growth of Ecklonia radiata was challenged from the beginning by a late start because of supply chain issues driven by Covid-19.

The marine heatwave and marine pests — biofouling — also inhibited any impressive growth in the sites that were consented for the trial.

“Ultimately I think it comes down to picking a great site and focusing on what you can control,” the University of Waikato’s Peter Randrup said.

“Ocean farming is like land farming. Nature is complex and different regions suit different crops.

“The areas we tried aren’t the easiest for farming Ecklonia - in reality, some sites don’t work.”

Dr Nigel Bradly, of Auckland-based impact investor EnviroStrat, is the seaweed sector framework author and Greenwave Aotearoa founder.

He said the innovation in seaweed had grown exponentially in the three years of Greenwave Aotearoa.

“Unlike land-based farming, seaweed aquaculture does not have decades of science, trial and error to inform commercial growing methods in New Zealand.

“What’s historic here is the cultivation of not just one but two native seaweed species in a commercial hatchery and its transfer to a farm setting.

“Really, this is a new era for sustainable marine farming in New Zealand, with potential impacts on marine biodiversity and ocean health.”



