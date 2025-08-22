Advertisement
Sanctuary Mountain kiwi relocation tops 232 in 2025, boosting populations

By
Coast & Country writer·Coast & Country News
5 mins to read

DoC senior advisor and dog handler, James Fraser, with Rock, a certified kiwi dog under DoC’s Conservation Dogs Programme.

Relocating kiwi around the North Island takes a lot of time and manpower.

Since 2023, Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari, in conjunction with Save the Kiwi, DoC, mana whenua, certified kiwi dogs, and numerous volunteers, have spent from early February to the end of April finding and relocating kiwi from Sanctuary Mountain

