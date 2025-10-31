“It’s clear farmers want safer quad bikes, but cost has long been a barrier.

“Safer Rides helped remove that barrier.”

According to WorkSafe, 16 people died in agricultural accidents in 2024, many involving quad bikes or ATVs.

From January to August 2025, another seven fatalities had been reported to WorkSafe.

Launched in June 2024, Safer Rides was oversubscribed within 36 hours, with the initial 110 $400 vouchers quickly snapped up.

Safer Farms then secured further funding to extend the scheme, with retailer discounts reducing installation costs by up to three-quarters.

According to the report, 56% of applicants were sheep and beef farmers, and 35% were dairy farmers.

Most were smaller farm businesses, and 84% did not already have a CPD fitted.

Motivations for installing a device included personal experiences of accidents, hilly terrain, and concerns about older riders.

“Applicants wanted to protect themselves, their families and staff,” Nelson said.

“A number referenced specific incidents and near-misses that brought urgency to the decision.”

Rabobank New Zealand general manager of country banking Bruce Weir said the success of Safer Rides highlighted the appetite for change in the sector.

“The initiative was originally proposed by two of our team members, Grace Eglinton and Jack Macfarlane, who are passionate about finding practical ways to support safer outcomes for our farming clients.”

Weir said crush protection devices reduced the risk of death by creating a survival space under an overturned quad bike, allowing it to roll away from the rider.

“The very strong uptake clearly shows that farmers want to address the risk posed by these farm vehicles, and removing cost barriers makes a significant difference in bringing about positive change.”

Canterbury arable farmer David Clark used Safer Rides to get a CPD fitted to one of his farm’s two quad bikes and is now getting one fitted to the second at full cost.

“I have rolled a quad bike before, and it was the roll bars on it that stopped the quad coming down on top of me, so I do think they are very important.

“We find they do not impact at all on the serviceability of the bike.”

Otago sheep and beef farmer Simon Davies already had one CPD on a quad used by his young staff members, but used the scheme to fit another to his second bike.

“It gives me peace of mind to have them on both,” he said.

Davies said he’d rolled a quad bike and the bars “do their job”.

“It went over on its side and prevented the bike from going right over.

“Most of the time, they will stop a complete roll over, but if it does go right over, it means there is space between you and the bike, or the bike and the ground.

“If it hadn’t been for the bar, I don’t know how I would have come out of that rollover.

Davies said he would “absolutely recommend” that other farmers get bars fitted.

“It was a great programme. I saw the opportunity and thought, ‘I’ll do that.’”

Safer Farms is now exploring a second phase of Safer Rides.

“Phase one focused on lowering the cost of CPDs to achieve immediate change in farm safety,” Nelson said.

“Phase two will look more broadly at informing, educating and incentivising safer quad bike use, as well as ATV and side-by-side vehicles.”

ACC, which is partnering with Safer Farms on the five-year Farm Without Harm strategy, has provided funding support for phase two, with work underway to bring more partners on board.

The Safer Farms initiative was proposed by Rabobank and supported by sector partners ANZCO Foods, PGG Wrightson, FMG, LIC, Craigmore Sustainables and Silver Fern Farms.