Rural Women Walk the World takes in historic Whanganui sites

The Rural Women walking group sets off toward Fordell. Photo / Lewis Gardner

A group of about 35 set off on the annual Rural Women Walk the World event in high spirits on April 18.

They left Brenda and Andy Collins' house in Warrengate Rd, near Fordell, intending to return there for afternoon tea after a 14km walk across farms on mainly flat ground.

Landowner permissions were obtained by Brenda Collins and the route would take in historic sites, Andy Collins said.

One is the cottage that the remaining members of the Gilfillan family moved to after four were killed by young Māori men in the Matarawa Valley in 1847.

The cottage is near the historic Lambhill house, but that was off limits because of filming by Studio A24 based there.

"A film is being made over there, so don't go poking your nose in. We will skirt around it because the old Gilfillan cottage is on one side and we will talk about that," Andy Collins said.

Sticks are raised as the Rural Women prepare to set off on their annual walk. Photo / Lewis Gardner

The Rural Women Walk the World event has been held for about 10 years, organised by the Mangamahu/Fordell branch of Rural Women NZ. The walkers pay $15 each, and the funds go to Rural Women NZ and to Associated Country Women of the World for humanitarian projects.

Leonora Spark took the registrations, and said there were several men participating.

"We like to have our token men. We would hate to be called sexist. We have even got a token child."

Katharina Schaffaczeck has been on most of the previous walks.

"I have cherished every one of them," she said.