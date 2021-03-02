Rural Women to raise funds with outdoor film screening

Paloma Gardens in Fordell is the venue for a movie screening, a fundraiser for Rural Women. Photo / File

The hard working members of Fordell and Mangamahu Rural Women NZ have come up with an appealing way to raise funds.

They are putting on an outdoor screening of the movie Yesterday at Paloma Gardens in Fordell.

Branch president, Clare Adkins, says Gary Vinell, Embassy 3 proprietor, has an inflatable outdoor screen and back projection equipment and expertise they were able to hire.

The film is about Jack, a struggling musician, who, after a bus accident, finds he is the only person on Earth who can remember the Beatles and their songs.

"All the proceeds are going to our Rural Women Bursary Fund which helps secondary school children from the Whanganui East Rural Schools Cluster. They can apply for funds to help with the cost of uniforms or tech, going into year 9 at a high school. We also do the $1000 towards the cost of boarding or tuition fees for tertiary education, and that does not have to be university. This year we funded someone going to Otiwhiti (Otiwhiti Station Land Based Training School)."

The only proviso is that the student is from the Whanganui area and their training will help rural communities.

"That could be anything from midwifery to farming to plumbing … you name it."

Paloma Gardens is a reserve built and maintained by Clive and Nicki Higgie in Denlair Rd, Fordell. Movie patrons are encouraged to dress up in 1960s or Beatles style, bring a picnic, low chairs (sand chairs, not deck chairs) or cushions and blankets. Snacks will be available for purchase. If rains threatens, the alternative venue is the Fordell Hall in Station Rd.

Also, as part of their fund raising drive, Rural Women are selling pea vine hay – new season's hay in conventional bales at $18 a bale. The hay is ideal for garden mulch. The hay can be picked up or will be delivered for a koha. Purchases can be made on line or by calling Clare on 342 4788.

"The third thing we're doing is that at the beginning of April we're doing our annual ACWW Walk the World."

There will be more details to follow.

"It's always a good walk. The proceeds go to the ACWW (Associated Country Women of the World) Fund.

"It goes to women and children in the Pacific islands to help with projects.

"There is a fee to walk, but that entitles you to a Rural Women afternoon tea, and you know that's not to be passed up. Bring your lunch, have a picnic somewhere in the middle, and come back for the raffle and afternoon tea."

The Details

What: Movie screening Yesterday

When: Saturday, March 13. Gates open at 7pm. Film starts at 8.30pm.

Where: Paloma Gardens, Denlair Rd Fordell

Tickets: Adults $10, Family $25, available from www.rwnz-tickets.voltz.nz - pre-sale only.