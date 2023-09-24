Rural Support Trust and New Zealand Young Farmers have signed a memorandum of understanding on wellbeing.

Rural Support Trust and New Zealand Young Farmers have signed a memorandum of understanding on wellbeing.

Rural Support Trust (RST) and New Zealand Young Farmers (NZYF) have announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to strengthen their collaborative efforts in supporting and empowering rural communities throughout New Zealand.

The signing of the MOU marks a significant step forward in addressing the mental health challenges faced by young people in New Zealand’s agriculture and rural sectors.

Both organisations said they were deeply committed to the wellbeing of young individuals in these industries and recognised the importance of working together to achieve positive outcomes.

NZYF chief executive Lynda Coppersmith said working with Rural Support Trust would make a “meaningful impact” on the lives of young people working and training in the food and fibre sector.

“This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to support and empower the next generation.”

RST general manager Maria Shanks said the organisation was delighted to partner with New Zealand Young Farmers in this “important endeavour”.

“Our shared commitment to improving mental health and wellbeing in rural communities makes this partnership a natural fit, and we look forward to the positive outcomes it will bring.”

The MOU reflects the dedication of both NZYF and RST to creating a supportive and resilient environment for young people in the food and fibre sector.

Both organisations anticipate the collaboration will result in better mental health outcomes, stronger rural communities, and improved overall wellbeing for young individuals in these industries.

MOU objectives

Under the MOU, Rural Support Trust and New Zealand Young Farmers said they would commit to working together to leverage their respective strengths and expertise and would seek to achieve several vital objectives: