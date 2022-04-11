Photo / File

A Southland rural support worker says farmers need to forget about the stigma attached to asking for help as the region withers under a drought.

Rural Support Trust co-ordinator Lindsay Wright was present during the visit of Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor and Associate Minister of Agriculture Meka Whaitiri on Thursday.

The ministers visited three farms in Southland, getting a first-hand look at the extent of the dry conditions.

Southland has been hit by a drought and O'Connor declared a medium adverse event last week.

Wright was with the ministers and wanted to highlight the importance of farmers being able to find the support where it is needed.

"We were trained up for the Covid support work, and interestingly we've had virtually no requests from farmers for help with Covid-related matters, and I think that gives you quite an indication of the stoicism that's in among rural communities. They don't like asking for help," Wright said.

While speaking on the pressures facing the industry, he said the role of the Rural Support Trust was to provide farmers with access to professionals to assist them with issues on the farm or councillors if needed to assist in mental support.

Rural Support Trust co-ordinator Lindsay Wright. Photo / The Ensign

He noted that a stigma remained within farming communities and in general against seeking professional help.

"We've reached a point where you've got people who are reluctant to ask for help.

"You've got pressure of a drought, pressure of Covid.

"Covid is also affecting the whole industry, not just the farmers."

Farmers can find out more at Rural Support Trust.