One dairy farming family had lost two cow sheds, several hay barns and two staff houses, forcing them to walk hundreds of cows long distances to be milked at other farms with generators, she said.

But many were pitching in to help.

Rural Women were taking smoko to those working to restore services as a thank you for their work, while others distributed generators, Davie-Martin said.

Rural families had the tendency to knuckle down and not ask for help as they thought others needed it more, but she hoped an incoming batch of fruit cakes from members further north might help people to open up.

“That will be an excuse to go up a driveway and drop off a fruit cake and say ‘how are you doing?’, and it’s when you get asked that you might show the cracks,” she said.

“You might not go out looking for it, so even though it doesn’t sound like much, taking a fruit cake up the driveway, it’s a really important connection to help people.”

An Airbnb owner told her that some people down the road had no power for five days, so she and other owners had opened their accommodation up for the community.

A house in Milton, Otago, had its roof ripped off in wild weather. Photo / RNZ, Calvin Samuel

“They hadn’t been able to shower or charge their phones, just those simple little things that you don’t think about when you’re not in it,” Davie-Martin said.

It was a chance for them to charge their phones, have a shower, cook a meal and have a break from the disaster, she said.

Two refrigerated trucks lay on their sides after toppling on an exposed part of SH1 just outside of Balclutha. Photo / RNZ, Calvin Samuel

Rural Women NZ has an Adverse Events Relief Fund that offers financial support to rural people, families and groups who have an urgent need due to personal hardship.

It is funded by donations, and the fund is open to anyone who meets the criteria.

“If you’re struggling a bit as it is and this sort of thing happens, it really can tip you over financially,” Davie-Martin said.

The applications could be for something as simple as putting food in the pantry, counselling, replacing freezer food that had gone off after prolonged power outages, or a group wanting to organise a community barbecue, she said.

“There is help out there if they’d like it.”

A survey has been going out to farmers so they can self-assess, and organisations know who may need support.

- RNZ