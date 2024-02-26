The late Frank Sydenham.

Students looking to do bachelor or post-graduate level studies in horticulture, agriculture, forestry or related subjects have just over a week left to apply for a Frank Sydenham Trust scholarship.

Frank Sydenham, a pioneer in horticulture, achieved the feat of attaining a masters in horticulture in New Zealand at a time when this wasn’t commonplace.

As a legacy to his beloved Tauranga, he originally left behind a botanical park and scholarship opportunities for Bay of Plenty students pursuing postgraduate studies in horticulture, forestry, or agriculture.

The Sydenham Botanical Park on Millers Rd, Brookfield, Tauranga, was left to Tauranga residents by Sydenham, who died in 1973, and the 3ha of residential zoned land is home to one of the world’s largest collections of kauri trees.

Recently the scholarship extended its boundaries to encompass students from schools throughout New Zealand and those undertaking undergraduate studies.

While preference is still given to postgraduate students and those from the Bay of Plenty region, the widened eligibility criteria aim to create a more diverse pool of talented horticulture, forestry, or agriculture scholars.

The trust provides grants based on the individual needs of the students, with typical awards ranging between $5000 and $10,000.

Kirsten Kilian-Taylor, Head of Philanthropy and Manager of the Perpetual Guardian Foundation, says “The recent expansion of the Frank Sydenham Trust Scholarship signifies a commitment to empowering a broader spectrum of students in their educational journey to a horticulture, forestry, or agriculture-based career.

“Importantly, the trust continues to honour its founder’s legacy while adapting to the evolving needs of the student academic community.

“This also ensures those who are facing financial challenges are given due consideration in their application.”

Sydenham Botanic Park. Photo / Talia Parker

To be eligible for this prestigious scholarship, applicants must:

Be past pupils of colleges/secondary or district schools in New Zealand, with preference given to pupils of colleges/secondary or district schools in the Bay of Plenty region and/or students from outside that region who intend to utilise the outcome of their studies in the Bay of Plenty region or neighbouring areas.

Aspire to pursue tertiary studies at the bachelor’s degree or postgraduate levels in horticulture, agriculture, forestry, or related fields.

Be under 40 years of age.

Scholars may choose to undertake their studies in New Zealand or overseas, but they must commit to returning to New Zealand and residing here permanently for at least five years after completing the scholarship.

For all those wishing to apply, please visit: https://www.perpetualguardian.co.nz/philanthropy/grant-seekers/grants-open-upcoming/.

Applications close March 8.