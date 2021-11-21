Rural campaign showing communities have a lot to offer

The Think Rural campaign promotes the benefits of living rural. Photo / Leanne Warr

The Think Rural campaign promotes the benefits of living rural. Photo / Leanne Warr

A "fantastic" campaign to get people to think about living and working in rural areas is already getting good traction.

The Think Rural campaign is around promoting what rural areas have to offer.

Tararua District mayor Tracey Collis said she had had contact from people who lived in the city who wanted to experience agriculture and life in rural areas, including those who wanted jobs here.

"Which is fantastic," she said, adding that the campaign was largely based in the bigger centres.

"I would imagine that there are a lot of people in Auckland and the bigger centres understanding the benefits of having a little bit more air and a little bit more land and space and freedom.

"But also as a nation we've got far more efficient at working from home, using technology.

"There's more acceptance that you don't have to be in an office."

Collis said the campaign was targeted at a younger audience that would get them to make contact if it was something they were keen on.

She said house prices were a lot higher in the bigger centres.

"Ours look reasonable."

However, that was also a challenge with people coming here for work as housing was an issue through the district.

Tararua District mayor Tracey Collis - Covid has changed people's values, with more priority on health and family. Photo / NZME

Covid had changed the way people valued things.

"We value family, we value health, we value that connection and that safety," Collis said.

She said people would often choose careers that were based on moving ahead, but that wasn't what she was seeing now.

"At the moment, your family and your health are a far higher priority."

Some of the advantages of living in the district were around the idyllic lifestyle where people could find work-life harmony.

A council spokesperson said the area was unique and unspoilt with the great outdoors right on the doorstep.

The local economy had held its own against the effects of Covid and with the largest roading project in the country it meant the Tararua would be within easy reach of Wellington before long.

Collis said the campaign was a great way to highlight what was available in rural communities.

"In Norsewood, you've got sock manufacturing. How many people know that all that technology is there?

"We've got a lot of industries that provide career opportunities that people just aren't aware of."

Another advantage of the district was in tourism.

"Tararua district has set itself up very well for domestic tourism. It's always done that.

"People will travel, but they'll be careful about where they travel. They'll be more inclined to go to open spaces, our reserves, our walks."

She said some rural communities could benefit from the changes that were happening.

The campaign is part of the Mayors Taskforce for Jobs, which has helped a lot of young people into employment in the district in the past three months.

The programme involved a network of mayors around New Zealand working together to help those under 25 get into education, training, work or other positive activities in their communities.

Information on the communities taking part in the campaign can be found at www.thinkrural.co.nz.