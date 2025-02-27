Olsen said metro areas had the biggest economic contraction last year at twice the rate of provincial areas, while rural areas managed slight growth.

“Stronger export returns across the primary sector are starting to support activity across provincial and rural New Zealand, with strong returns for dairy, beef and horticulture, and improving returns for lamb – although forestry returns remain poor,” he said.

A $19b payday

He said Fonterra’s forecast of $10/kg of milksolids payout would put $19.2 billion in farmers’ pockets, a 30% lift on the previous season, and that was being followed by strong prices for meat and horticulture.

“All in all, the primary sector is helping drive the start of the economic recovery.”

Olsen said tourism, too, was showing signs of recovery, but sectors such as construction and manufacturing would be lagging.

Similarly, jobs would remain soft and be one of the last parts of the economy to show growth, with some regions starting from a low point, such as Nelson and Gisborne, while Otago was the only part of the country to have jobs growth.

But improved spending, signs of life in the manufacturing and service sectors, and a levelling-out in job adverts were positive.

“These slight improvements reinforce expectations of shifting economic gears in 2025, as household spending is freed up and economic momentum is regained,” Olsen said.