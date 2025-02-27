By RNZ
- Economic consultancy Infometrics says there is a gradual recovery this year and regions are faring better than cities.
- The prospect of record dairy payout offers a $19b economic boost.
- Employment will recover slowly and unevenly around the country.
The agricultural sector will probably carry the economy for a good part of this year, until lower interest rates filter through to boost spending and activity, the latest data shows.
Economics consultancy Infometrics’ latest look at regional economies detects tentative signs of recovery in rural areas lifted by strong prices for commodities such as dairy and meat.
“Economic activity remains lower than a year ago in many industries and across different regions, although there are signs of improvement showing through,” Infometrics chief executive and principal economist Brad Olsen said.