Ruahine School squeezes in Lamb and Calf Day

Ashley Southgate holding the Gibson Cup for Supreme Champion Calf with Lily, Reserve Champion Hannah Lovelock and Adorabell, Highly Commended Ethan Augustine and Tank and Olivia Lovelock and Foxy.

They put up the gazebos in the drizzle but when it came to the Ruahine School lamb and calf events the weather relented and a cloudy, coolish day made conditions almost ideal for children and their animals.

Principal Sarah McCord said Wednesday's event was so important to Ruahine and all rural schools her team had plans for lockdown levels 1, 2 and 3 in case there was a last-minute change. The weather was just another consideration.

Georgie Hogan and Bunny the Supreme Champion Lamb with the National Bank Cup, Reserve Champion Addison McKernon's Elsa (right), Highly Commended Isla Caswill and Milky Way.

There were 35 entries, a good number considering the messed-up year. Judges Ciaran Driscole (calves) and Richard Thurston (lambs) said the animals were in good condition after a benign the spring and the children had put a lot of effort into caring for their pets.

During the senior lamb calling so many lambs responded quickly the school had to have its first race, won by a nose by Georgie Hogan's Bunny.

The hardest task was selecting the "Most Obvious Pet" reflecting the closest bond between child and animal.

The children are now looking forward to the Dannevirke Lamb and Calf Day on Wednesday November 4 at the A&P Showgrounds registrations by 9.15am with a 10am start.