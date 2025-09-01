In 2024/2025, there were 177 employers in the scheme employing about 17,000 workers across areas like horticulture and viticulture.

Pacific partners commit to supporting returnees

Vanuatu, Samoa and Tonga remained the largest labour source nations in the scheme, but fewer came from all three this year.

Last year, the coalition Government tweaked the scheme’s policy settings, including enforcing a 20,750-strong cap and wage changes, while establishing new pathways for entry and promising further policy review.

At the same time, Papua New Guinea and Kiribati were the only Pacific nations to see more workers arriving under the scheme.

The Fijian government’s employment, productivity and workplace relations permanent secretary, Jone Maritino Nemani, told the RSE Conference that the impact of the scheme was transformative for workers and their communities.

“Workers achieve tangible life improvements, enhanced livelihoods and standards, diversified income streams, and expanded opportunities for their families.”

But he said the growth of the programme was constrained, largely by available accommodation for RSE workers.

“While Fiji has demonstrated capacity to significantly grow the programme, accommodation availability has emerged as a fundamental bottleneck.

“Recent policy changes, including the lifting of accommodation charge freezes, have intensified pressures on employers already struggling with housing costs and availability.”

He said poor accommodation conditions created risks for workers, employers and the programme’s reputation, as Fiji sought to expand participation in the programme “responsibly”.

“Our objective extends beyond increasing worker numbers,” he said.

“We seek to develop a programme model that delivers optimal outcomes for workers, families, employers and communities.

“But addressing accommodation constraints, worker welfare concerns and reintegration opportunities require coordinated efforts.

“These initiatives require New Zealand partnership, programme design expertise, potential co-funding arrangements and recognition of mutual long-term benefits.”

Nemani acknowledged New Zealand’s move to fund a liaison officer, but welcomed further collaboration in future.

Timor-Leste's secretary of state for vocational training and employment, Rogério Araújo Mendonça, speaking at the RSE Conference in Wellington. Photo / RNZ, Monique Steele

Reintegration back home was also a concern for Vanuatu’s Labour commissioner, Murielle Meltenoven, who said the government was working on support programmes for ni-Vanuatu.

In April, Timor-Leste was added to the scheme.

At the conference, its secretary of state for vocational training and employment, Rogério Araújo Mendonça, said it is an incredible opportunity for Timor-Leste.

“This achievement is not merely a formality; it represents a powerful new chapter of collaboration and opportunity between our two nations.”

On behalf of the Timor-Leste people and government, he invited all New Zealand horticulture and viticulture companies to visit Timor-Leste to better understand the culture, its agriculture and people.

Scheme costs, more Kiwis in market drive slowing demand

Government data showed numbers were trending down for Australia, too, under its Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme, where agriculture worker numbers peaked at more than 22,000 in late 2022, down to 17,200 in June.

The number of women coming to New Zealand under the RSE scheme was generally declining too, starting at 26% to now just 8.5% in 24/25.

Vanuatu had the highest rate of women by country, while Samoa had the lowest.

Development Policy Centre’s research fellow Dr Charlotte Bedford said an equilibrium was being reached around RSE participation, following the recruitment surge post-Covid.

“The main thing to note is that our three largest RSE source countries have experienced a drop in numbers since 2022,” she said.

“We’re not seeing endless pressure on the cap for more growth.”

She said there was a range of factors contributing to slowing demand.

“Rising unemployment means there are more New Zealanders available for seasonal work.

“The costs of RSE participation for employers are a significant constraint too.”

Bedford said Immigration Minister Erica Stanford confirmed in a closed session at the conference on Tuesday that an RSE policy review that started under the Labour government in 2019 was being pushed into 2026.

“This means that not only have some of the sensible policy recommendations, for example, streamlining RSE processes, not been implemented, but employers face ongoing uncertainty regarding how the scheme’s policy and operational perimeters might change in the future.”

The Immigration Minister’s office has not responded to requests for information.

- RNZ