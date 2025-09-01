Advertisement
RSE workers’ accommodation a constraint to scheme, says Fiji government official

By Monique Steele
RNZ·
There are fewer RSE workers from Vanuatu, Samoa, and Tonga this year. Photo / Michael Craig

By Monique Steele of RNZ

Pacific leaders are highlighting challenges their workers are facing while working in Aotearoa before returning home, and New Zealand’s role to support them.

Hundreds gathered in Wellington for the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) Conference, hosted by industry group Horticulture New Zealand

