The Country radio show's executive producer Rowena Duncum pictured with a cardboard cut-out of Sir Brian Lochore in Oamaru ahead of a Heartland Championship Lochore Cup match. Photo / Supplied

It’s hard to believe we’ve reached the second half of the year already. With a Rugby World Cup and an election in the mix, 2023 was always going to be huge – but I think we can all agree, what’s been served up so far has been beyond any expectations.

As such, I’m really looking forward to a brief respite from potholes and politics as Dunedin plays host to the All Blacks v Australia Bledisloe Cup match on August 5.

There’s a certain vibe about the city on test match weekends, that even if you’re not heading to the match, is easy to enjoy.

The city comes alive – both with supporters and those just along for the ride. After a lean few months, it’ll be fantastic to see sold-out accommodation-packed bars and even just people wandering the streets again.

Plus, the way we’ve been playing these last few weeks, it’s actually an enjoyable watch again – touch wood.

Also enjoyable (although one-sided) have been the two Heartland Union Ranfurly Shield Challenges – Horowhenua-Kapiti and South Canterbury.

I really love these games because they are something the players and management will never forget. In some cases, it’s quite literally the chance for farmers to face All Blacks on the footy field.

The Heartland Championship has been a huge passion of mine since its inception in 2006 and although our two original trophy namesakes – Sir Colin Meads and Sir Brian Lochore – are no longer with us, the values they showcased as hard-working men of the land still ring true in this competition.

Grassroots rugby at its finest.