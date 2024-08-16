Coast and Country’s Catherine Fry was supposed to write about another tractor in Noel Blackwell’s collection but then a fully restored 1886 Andrews and Beaven Canterbury No 4 chaff cutter caught her eye.
It’s always exciting to walk into the shed of a vintage machinery owner.
On this occasion, it was pretty special to find a really old and rare piece of machinery that was manufactured in New Zealand and used here.
Noel and Anne Blackwell own a lifestyle block up in the hills of Kaharoa, Rotorua. Noel’s private collection contains interesting pieces and their history.
They were world leaders in this genre and exported all over the world.
They originated and fully worked out a complete revolution in this class of machinery.
The machines were portable and not only cut but also cleaned and pressed the chaff into bags at the rate of 2 tonnes per hour.
Different sizes were available to suit farmers right up to mass producers of animal feed. They sped up chaff production to a level way above what manual labourers could achieve and were driven by steam engines.
This particular chaff cutter was part of a museum for years but was outside and deteriorated.
It was offered to a tractor and machinery club but sat in a paddock for a few more years.
In 2018 it was suggested that it was scrapped but luckily Blackwell put his hand up and decided to take it home and restore it.
It was finished in January 2021 after many hours of dedicated work.
“It was a mess. All the timber had either rotted or was full of borer and all the iron parts were rusted solid and unmovable,” he said.
He was surprised that Andrews and Beaven’s machinery records were easily found on Google, and when he typed in the serial number, he was able to find out all about it and see photos of how they looked.