Rob Hewett appointed new chair of AgriZeroNZ

2 mins to read

Rob Hewett, AgriZeroNZ's new chairman, on his farm in South Otago.

South Otago farmer and agri-sector leader Rob Hewett has been appointed chairman of AgriZeroNZ.

He replaces Sir Brian Roche, KNZM, who left in November to take up the role of Public Service Commissioner.

Hewett is a sixth-generation farmer with a 1050ha sheep, beef, wind, and forestry operation in South Otago.

He holds multiple governance roles across the agriculture, horticulture, exporting, and energy sectors.

Hewett is currently chairman of Silver Fern Farms (retiring this year), Farmlands, Woolworks, Hilton Haulage, Pioneer Energy, Fern Energy and Rewiring Aotearoa, and a director on T&G Global.

He won the Deloitte Top 200 Chair of the Year Award in 2023.

Economic Growth Minister Nicola Willis, who announced the appointment on Friday, said Hewett’s experience and strategic insights would contribute significantly to driving forward AgriZeroNZ’s work to help farmers reduce emissions while maintaining their competitive edge.

Hewett, who has now started the role for a three-year term, said he was excited to help New Zealand farmers meet the global demand for emissions reduction.

Hewett said AgriZeroNZ was an example of disparate companies joining with the Government to solve a New Zealand agricultural problem.

“AgriZeroNZ’s work is not only fundamentally important for our collective future licence to operate among discerning global customers, it’s also personal for me as our family’s farming future will in large part be determined by the success of these activities.”

AgriZeroNZ is a public-private partnership accelerating the development of tools to help Kiwi farmers reduce emissions.

The joint venture has committed over $46 million across an expanding portfolio of ventures, research projects, and trials, including a methane-inhibiting bolus, vaccines, novel probiotics, feed additives, and low-emissions pasture.

Established in February 2023, the joint venture is half owned by the Government through the Ministry for Primary Industries; while the a2 Milk company, ANZ, ANZCO, ASB, BNZ, Fonterra, Rabobank, Ravensdown, Silver Fern Farms, and Synlait own the other half.


