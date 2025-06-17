Jug is ready for a home and is located in Morrinsville.
By Sally Wenley of RNZ
It is often a sad decision for farming families to retire their loyal huntaway or heading dog after years of mustering and yard work.
A charity called Retired Working Dogs said it has rehomed about 18,000 farming canines over the last decade, but a declinein the number of people adopting them this year means they will soon have to stop accepting them from farms.
The president, Marie-Claire Andrews, said there was a consistent supply of working dogs, but finding their forever homes was getting harder.
“We consistently have several hundred dogs, but the challenge we’ve got is our foster homes are full, and we’ve slowed down over the last few months, being actually able to re-home them.
“I think that’s probably cost-of-living increases for people and a bit of stress on the home front.”
Andrews said taking on a dog was a big commitment, and she was pleased people saw it that way, but it was probably going to have to close its doors for new canines as it is just about at full capacity.
She said it was gut-wrenching, but the only other option for older working dogs, if there aren’t enough people wanting to adopt them, was euthanasia.