Waitahuna Collie Club member Roger Tweed and Trump wait for the sheep to turn into the pen. Photo / Sandy Eggleston

Southlanders won the four events at the Southland Centre dog trial championships recently.

The championships were held at the Waimahaka Collie Club on February 5 and 6.

The long head was won by Gore Sheep Dog Trial member Russell Peek and Rose, the short head and yard by Lumsden Collie Club member Des Macgregor and Chance, the zigzag hunt by Waikaia Dog Trial Club member Matt Clarke and Syd, and the straight hunt by Waiau Collie Club member Olly Dickson and Ridge.

Southland Sheep Dog Trials Association president Steve Bellew said it was not often local competitors won all four titles.

"It was the first time in quite a few years that it's been all Southlanders that have won it.

"[It's] really good."

The closest result was in the long head where Peek won by half a point over Waitahuna Collie Club member Roger Tweed and Trump.

Tweed had done well at the championships earning a place in all four finals, Mr Bellew said.

Entries numbers were pleasing, he said.

The Waimahaka club had done a very good job of hosting the championships.

"It was a great community effort."