The Mid Canterbury Machinery Club is raffling off a Ferguson FE35 tractor to raise funds for the Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust.

The Mid Canterbury Machinery Club is raffling off a Ferguson FE35 tractor to raise funds for the Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust.

By Claire Inkson claire.inkson@theguardian.co.nz

The Mid Canterbury Vintage Machinery Club is raffling off a 1956 Ferguson FE35 tractor to raise money for the Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust.

Club secretary Ross Worner said the restoration had been a joint effort from club members and a labour of love.

“We purchased the tractor after a friend of mine who had begun restoring it passed away.

“We bought as a club, finished it off and decided to give the proceeds to the rescue helicopter.”

The FE35 has been restored in its original distinctive colour of grey metalwork, with gold wheels and castings.

“The FE35 marked the transition from Ferguson to Massey Ferguson,” Worner said.

“They made these in gold and grey for about a year before changing to red and grey.”

The club estimates the tractor is worth around $4000, with raffle tickets being sold for just $5 each.

The club will draw the raffle at the Wheat and Wheels Rally on April 6 and 7 at committee member Anthony Hampton’s farm in Lauriston.

The Mid Canterbury Vintage Machinery Club estimates the restored Ferguson tractor is worth around $4000.

The rally is set to be a big event on the vintage machinery calendar, celebrating 100 years of the Farmall tractor.

Find out more on the Mid Canterbury Vintage Machinery Club’s Facebook page.

This article was originally published in Rural Guardian.



