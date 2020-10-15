Reporoa dairy farmer fined for not registering 424 cattle under MPI tracing scheme

There were 424 cattle not registered under MPI's animal identification and tracing scheme. Photo / File

A Reporoa dairy farmer has been fined $3300 for not registering 424 cattle under the National Animal Identification and Tracing (NAIT) scheme.

The court sentenced Ian Francis Bell, 69, after he pleaded guilty to nine representative infringement offence charges of failing to register cattle.

At the time of the offending Bell was in charge of about 700 dairy cattle and 40 calves on his farm in Reporoa.

The charges relate to offending that occurred between January and November last year, when Bell moved 424 unregistered cattle.

The cattle were NAIT tagged, however they were not registered against his location prior to their movement.

He was fined $3364.

MPI animal welfare and NAIT compliance group national manager Gray Harrison said NAIT rules are an important part of New Zealand's biosecurity system.

"This importance is reflected in amendments to penalties in the NAIT Act, which have increased the maximum penalty from $10,000, to $100,000 for future prosecutions.

"We certainly take it very seriously. Our ability to trace cattle and deer through the NAIT system is a critical factor in managing biosecurity threats which could have a devastating impact on New Zealand's agricultural sector."

MPI has eight successful prosecutions under the scheme with another eight prosecutions currently before the court.

"MPI will continue to work with OSPRI and the sector to ensure people understand their responsibilities," Harrison said.

"If you don't know what to do, or you need help, call the OSPRI contact centre on 0800 482463."