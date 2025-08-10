Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Regenerative agriculture lowering costs and enriching soil for Kaukapakapa farmer

By Sally Round
RNZ·
4 mins to read

Stephen Newman will make 16 tonnes of compost this season for use on his 10-hectare farm. Photo / RNZ, Sally Round

Stephen Newman will make 16 tonnes of compost this season for use on his 10-hectare farm. Photo / RNZ, Sally Round

By Sally Round of RNZ

Imagine soil like a sponge, crawling with worms, beetles, dragging dung down from the surface and a riot of vegetation on top.

It’s not everyone’s idea of paradise, but it’s like heaven for Kaukapakapa farmer Stephen Newman.

Newman, a founder of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save