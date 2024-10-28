Legg said he was still applying synthetic fertilisers but less frequently and in much lower quantities than before.

He had some words of advice for other farmers.

“You want to be less reliant on it.

“Make sure that you’ve got species like your red clovers and white clover, and that that’s fixing that nitrogen for you.”

Milk production at the Legg family farm is on the rise.

This season, Legg’s trying to hit 5000 litres per day.

A solar-powered Halter collar sits loosely around a cow's neck. Photo / RNZ / Cosmo Kentish-Barnes

For his 197 Ayrshire cows that equates to about 24 litres per cow per day.

Thanks to a balanced diet and high body condition scores, empty rates in cows are improving and somatic cell counts, the concentration of white blood cells present in the milk, are sitting at 60.

A high count indicates a high level of mastitis in the herd.

“You want to keep it under around 150,” he said.

“That’s the standard. You get graded on your milk so if you can get it under 150 you get paid a higher premium. This is through Fonterra.”

The first cut of baleage at Lakeside Ayrshires Farm, that was purchased in 1923 by John's great-great-grandfather and has remained in the family ever since. Photo / RNZ, Cosmo Kentish-Barnes

Legg said the regenerative system he embraced aligned well with Farm Environment Plans, audited by Environment Canterbury.

The audits show that good management practices are being achieved.

Farmers who achieve an A or B grade benefit by having more time before their next audit is due.

“In our last audit, we got an A. So with an A, I think it’s three years before you need to get audited again.”

Achieving a high grade can mean less paperwork, fewer costs, less stress and more time to focus on best-practice farming.

Native plants that John Legg planted along the creek that borders his farm are thriving. On the other side of the waterway, native seedlings have replaced gorse and weeds. Photo / RNZ, Cosmo Kentish-Barnes

“It’s a bit of pressure off, you know, like mentally making sure you’ve got all your boxes ticked and that.”

As well as changing his farming system, Legg has also been planting natives across the farm.

The main beneficiary is Birdlings Brook, a waterway that flows past his paddocks towards Harts Creek.

He said the natives are thriving and have formed a travel corridor for birds and insects.

John Legg aims to get 24 litres per cow per day from his 197 Ayrshire cows. Photo / RNZ, Cosmo Kentish-Barnes

He saw a kererū near the creek for the first time recently.

“That’s been planted right down to the end of the Blind Rd.

“The Ellesmere Sustainable Ag Group did quite a bit of work and all the other side’s all been planted up too and yeah, it’s looking real good!” he said proudly.

- RNZ



