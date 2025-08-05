Advertisement
Red tape slows New Zealand's adoption of biological farming products – Dr Jacqueline Rowarth

Jacqueline Rowarth
Adjunct Professor Lincoln University
Regulatory delays hold up access to new biological innovations, writes Dr Jacqueline Rowarth.

Regulatory delays hold up access to new biological innovations, writes Dr Jacqueline Rowarth. Photo / 123rf

Jacqueline Rowarth
Opinion by Jacqueline Rowarth
Adjunct Professor Lincoln University, director of DairyNZ and Ravensdown, Scientific Council of the World Farmers’ Organisation member.
THE FACTS

  • Rabobank listed “biologicals” as a top global trend impacting New Zealand food and agriculture to 2030.
  • Rabobank’s report describes biologicals as natural products that “can enhance plant growth and health by improving nutrient uptake, pest resistance and soil health”.
  • Many countries are already using formulations not yet approved in New Zealand.

In January, Rabobank set the scene for 2025 by discussing trends for the next five years.

Six months later, some of the trends are appearing.

Anti-obesity medicines have been in the local media.

Total alcohol consumption has been falling over recent years, though data on home consumption aren’t

