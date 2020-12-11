Website of the Year

The Country

Record number of sheep dogs in action in Hawke's Bay after tough year on the farm

5 minutes to read

Samara Thurston-Paris holds the dogs at the long head pen before one of the runs on a hot opening day of the sheep dog trial season. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawkes Bay Today
By: Doug Laing

At 30 degrees Celsius or more out in the hot sun of the pre-Christmas Hawke's Bay summer, it's kind of stinking hot.

But for more than 200 farmers at the first club sheepdog trials of

