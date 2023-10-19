Philippa Cameron's 'Berry Forest' no-bake slice uses only six ingredients. Photo / Philippa Cameron

Otematata Station’s cook and the woman behind What’s for Smoko has a series of go-to recipes for people short on time and energy.

Here, Pip shares one of her favourites with The Country.

This is my friend Deb’s recipe.

Deb often cooks for gangs of shearers who are busy shearing Merino sheep for our gorgeous Merino wool industry here in New Zealand.

One of the wool handlers who has sampled Deb’s cooking happens to be working in our shed this year and has requested that I make Deb’s slice.

Luckily Deb has also allowed me to share this quick easy recipe with you.

Make sure to use Whittaker’s ‘Berry Forest’ chocolate for this slice.

This is not just for quality and flavour but also because Whittaker’s is able to boost that it is 100 per cent traceable from bean to bar, uses no palm oil and is GM-free.

What ingredients will I need?

Malt biscuits (250-gram packet)

Vanilla biscuits (250 gram packet)

Butter (125 grams)

Condensed Milk (1 can)

Cocoa (3 Tbsp)

Whittaker’s Berry Forest Chocolate (2x 250 gram blocks)

We don’t have those biscuits, what could I use?

Malt biscuits are made with malt and milk. Here is a description from Wikipedia.

They may be called malted milk biscuits, or Malt O Milk biscuits in your country.

Any type of vanilla biscuit will be fine to use.

You could use super wine or wine biscuits, you could also use Marie biscuits.

I don’t have access to that chocolate

Not to worry, you could simply use plain dairy milk chocolate and add your own Oreo biscuit crumbs and cut-up raspberry lollies.

Can I make this slice ahead of time?

Yes!

You can even make the base days ahead of time, wrap it and place it in the freezer.

All you need to do to complete the slice is melt the chocolate and allow enough time for the chocolate to set before you plan to cut and serve it.

How do I store the slice?

Once you have cut the slice, place it into an airtight container or slice tin.

Store in a cool place or in the fridge to avoid the chocolate melting.

Philippa Cameron’s ‘Berry Forest’ no-bake slice

Ingredients

1 packet malt biscuits (250 grams)

1 packet vanilla wine biscuits (250 grams)

1 can condensed milk (395 grams)

125 grams butter

3 tbsp cocoa

2 blocks Whittaker’s Berry Forest Chocolate (2 x 250 grams)

Instructions

Line a 23cm x 33cm rectangular tin (9 x 13 inches).

Crush both packets of biscuits into a fine crumb and mix together in a large bowl.

Melt the butter and condensed milk over a low heat until combined. Keep stirring to avoid the mixture burning.

Once melted, sift in the cocoa and combine.

Pour the liquid over the biscuits and combine until all the biscuit crumbs are coated.

Press into your prepared tin, using the back of a spoon to smooth the mixture out to create an even surface. Refrigerate until set.

Once set, place the chocolate into a heat-proof bowl. Place the bowl over a pot of simmering water and allow the chocolate to melt.

Pour the chocolate over the biscuit base and spread evenly. Place back into the refrigerator to set.

Once set, use a hot knife to cut the slice into 24 even pieces.

Store in an airtight container or tin in a cool place.

This recipe was reproduced from Philippa Cameron’s What’s for Smoko? website with approval. You can find more of her recipes on her Instagram page as well.