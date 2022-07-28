Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
The Country

Ravensdown reports $95m profit in 2021/22

3 minutes to read
Ravensdown's office in Hornby, Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

Ravensdown's office in Hornby, Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

The Country

Fertiliser co-op Ravensdown has announced an overall group profit of $95 million and an underlying profit of $68m before tax this year.

Chairman, Bruce Wills said it was "one of our best ever results" in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.