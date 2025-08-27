Galloway cattle are a very ancient breed that originated from Scotland during the 17th century and are one of the longest-established meat cattle breeds in the world.

The “Riggit” Galloway is easily identifiable by the distinctive white stripe running down its spine.

McVerry said some of the herd were white with dark points on their ears, dark feet and dark noses, so they looked like pandas.

“We have some that are red, which is quite rare in New Zealand and quite beautiful as they have red points on their ears.

“And the Riggit, which are solid in colour with the stripe, are quite distinctive.”

Two of the calves born on August 25.

She said semen and embryos from her Riggit Galloways had been sold overseas as they were sought after, particularly in Australia and the United States.

McVerry said her award-winning bull and his paddock mates were all well-bred cattle with gentle temperaments.

14-month-old Luca.

“To me, he is worth everything, as every calf he produces is just outstanding.

“That was through imported genetics.

Cherrybank Riggit Galloways.

“I have made sure I get the best genetics I can in my cattle.

“And I am happy to give ongoing advice to anyone who buys any of them.”

She said her Galloway bulls crossed well with dairy cows, and they produced premium quality meat calves.

That was because Galloways had a thick, double-layered, wavy coat of hair that insulated their bodies so well that they had very little fat near the skin.

If anyone wanted to consider buying any of McVerry’s Galloway herd, an open day was being held at their Waikato stud in the middle of next month.

- RNZ