Ranfurly Shield: Southland Stags’ win shows the magic of the Log o’ Wood – Glenn Dwight

Glenn Dwight
By
Studio creative director and occasional writer ·The Country·
5 mins to read

On August 31, Southland won the Ranfurly Shield for the first time since 2011. Photo / Photosport

Glenn Dwight is the studio creative director – regional at NZME and an occasional writer for The Country.
Last weekend, I witnessed one of my favourite sporting events: a small provincial rugby union toppling one of the giants.

Southland were David, Waikato were Goliath.

And this time, the slingshot was not loaded with a stone but with a humble Southland cheese roll, maybe even washed down with a

Save