Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Country

Rabobank Good Deeds 2025: A day’s labour and $5k on offer for rural community project

The Country
3 mins to read

The Rabobank Good Deeds working bee at Beaconsfield School in 2023. Photo / Rabobank

The Rabobank Good Deeds working bee at Beaconsfield School in 2023. Photo / Rabobank

Content brought to you by Rabobank

Rabobank is excited to announce the launch of the 2025 Rabobank Good Deeds competition.

The competition gives rural community groups across New Zealand a chance to win a day’s labour support and $5000 in funding for their nominated community project.

Rabobank Good Deeds has

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Country