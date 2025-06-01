Rabobank Good Deeds 2025: A day’s labour and $5k on offer for rural community project

“Whether it’s a community garden, a local sports facility, or an environmental project, Rabobank wants to hear about the initiatives making a difference in rural New Zealand,” Rabobank General Manager for Country Banking Bruce Weir said.
Entries for the competition are open throughout June, and community groups are encouraged to submit their projects for consideration.
The winning group will receive a dedicated day of hands-on support from Rabobank employees as well as $5000 to help bring their project to life.
The $5000 of funding for the winning project will be drawn from the Rabo Community Fund, set up by Rabobank in 2021 and backed by an annual contribution from the Rabobank Group
Weir said Rabobank was thrilled to continue to support rural communities through the Good Deeds Competition.
“Rural community projects play a vital role in strengthening rural areas, and we look forward to seeing the innovative and impactful initiatives that will be entered this year,” he said.
“We’ve been running this competition annually since 2017 in conjunction with The Country radio show, and it always attracts some great entries from across the country.”