Rabobank Centre in Hamilton to feature carpet made from clients' wool

The carpet being hoisted into the new Rabobank Centre in Hamilton earlier this year. Photo / Supplied

The carpet being hoisted into the new Rabobank Centre in Hamilton earlier this year. Photo / Supplied

Rabobank New Zealand's new head office in Hamilton, The Rabobank Centre, is set

to open soon and will feature carpet made from wool sourced from three of the bank's

agribusiness clients.

The new Rabobank Centre has been under construction since early last year and, once

completed, will home for around 80 staff from its head office and Waikato regional teams.

The development of the new building follows the bank's decision in late 2019 to relocate its head office from Wellington to Hamilton, to position it closer to food and fibre production and the bank's farming client base.

The wool carpet allowed the bank to support its clients and "showcase their wares," Rabobank chief executive Todd Charteris said.

There was "quite a story" behind the selection process, which started at woolsheds near Taihape, Clinton and Rangitoto in the King Country, said Charteris - who also helped out with the shearing.

"I was a bit rusty."

The wool was then taken to Timaru, where it was blended, before being transferred to Christchurch to be dyed and spun by CP Wools.

"The final product was then transported to Hamilton, Gore and Blenheim where the carpet

has now been installed in the new Rabobank Centre in Hamilton and our new regional

offices in Gore and Blenheim," Charteris said.

The clients who supplied the wool - the Chrystalls, the Sutherlands and the Olivers - were invited to observe the spinning and dying process and were kept involved throughout the project.

"The clients really bought into the project and all commented on how satisfying it was to

follow their wool through the supply chain and to know where the final carpet product

would end up," Charteris said.