Rabobank Best of The Country: September 9, 2023

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank’s senior animal proteins analyst Emma Higgins, to get her thoughts on this week’s GDT auction result.

The week's top interviews were:

Damien O’Connor:

We asked the Minister of Agriculture and Trade where Labour’s Ag Policy (other than the emissions pricing policy) was. Were we seeing the death knell of our pastoral livestock industry? Was he going to be the Minister of Ag whose legacy was to get rid of animal farming? Plus, he updated his recent trade trip to India and the Middle East.

Jane Smith:

North Otago farmer, and award-winning environmentalist, compared Ag Minister Damien O’Connor to Captain Bligh and his infamous quote - “the beatings will continue until morale improves” - when it came to his attitude toward farmers.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank’s senior animal proteins analyst offered her thoughts on this week’s GDT auction (up 2.7 per cent, WMP plus 5.3 per cent) and red meat prospects. Plus, we talked about the correlation between oil and soft commodity prices.

David Seymour:

The Act Party leader talked about who was going to be his Ag spokesperson, the Nats’ tax policy, Chippy’s public service bonfire and Winston’s latest social media stunt.

Farmer Tom Martin:

Our UK farming correspondent talked rugby, harvesting, the Ukraine war, Rishi Sunak and Farmer Time in schools.

Vanessa Winning:

The chief executive of IrrigationNZ wanted to use the election to promote climate change adaptation, increase water storage and support farmers to change marginal land into high-value crops. Plus she sang the praises of the Waimea Dam.

Todd McClay:

National’s agriculture spokesman talked about his party’s Ag policy while scoffing at Damien O’Connor’s “continuation of all the good things we’ve been doing” comment in relation to Labour’s Ag policy.

Listen below: