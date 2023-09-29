Rabobank Best of The Country: September 30, 2023

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank’s head of sustainable business development, Blake Holgate, about the bank’s latest food waste survey with KiwiHarvest.

The week's top interviews were:

Christopher Luxon:

National’s leader came clean about what he was going to do with “a problem like Winston”. Plus, will speeding up our roads cost lives?

Tim Dangen and Emma Poole:

We headed back to the Dangen Zone, with the 2022 and 2023, respectively, Young Farmers of the Year. These two provide inspiration and leadership by the bucket load.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand’s leading farming academics lamented her Daylight Saving stint in the milking shed, despite loving the equally confused cows. Plus, are wetlands a carbon sink or methane-emitting, planet destroyers?

Blake Holgate:

We asked Rabobank’s head of sustainable business development if “woke” banks imposing climate-related risk margins upon farmers when the sector was under growing financial strain, was fair and equitable. We discussed the results of the latest Rabobank/ KiwiHarvest food waste survey, which showed Kiwis were wasting slightly less food than a year ago, but the wastage still amounted to $3.2 billion per annum.

Shane Jones:

Had the Prince of the Provinces suddenly become the Pirate of the Provinces with his latest social media offering, a sea shanty? And what was he doing on TikTok when only old people voted for NZ First? And will he and Winston, two aging politicians, win the “war on woke” and make it back to Parliament?

