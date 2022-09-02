Rabobank Best of The Country: September 3, 2022

Photo / File

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank's red meat agricultural analyst, Genevieve Steven, to find out more about the bank's just-released Q3 Beef Quarterly Report.

The week's top interviews were:

David Seymour:

The Act Party leader comments on distancing himself from Apostle Brian, farm environment plans, Auckland becoming the Johannesburg of the South Pacific, and blaming Jacinda for the All Blacks' woes.

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture and Trade updates the Nelson/Marlborough flooding, comments on farmer criticism of He Waka Eke Noa, the spread of wilding pines and whether the Government is suffering as many woes as the All Blacks.

Derek Daniell:

This leading New Zealand sheep breeder is one of the many farmer signatories of an open letter to fellow farmers urging action over He Waka Eke Noa.

Genevieve Steven:

Rabobank's red meat agricultural analyst comments on the bank's just-released Q3 Beef Quarterly Report which paints a bright picture for beef exports in the coming season, off the back of increased global demand for cheaper cuts and a favourable exchange rate.

Winston Peters:

The NZ First leader reflects on the passing of Norm Kirk and Mikhail Gorbachev and he points the finger at Jacinda's "maniacally malignant policies", saying Labour has ruled itself out of a potential coalition with NZ First.

Jim Hopkins:

The rural raconteur takes Winston to task over his "maniacally malignant policies" comment. Plus, he asks, has Local Government New Zealand sold its soul to the Government for Three Waters and 30 pieces of silver?

