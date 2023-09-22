Voyager 2023 media awards

Rabobank Best of The Country: September 23, 2023

The Country
2 mins to read
Photo / Alan Gibson

Photo / Alan Gibson

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Fonterra’s chief executive, Miles Hurrell, to find out more about the co-op’s annual results.

The week's top interviews were:

David Seymour:

The Act Party leader commented on a raucous campaign launch. Co-governance (is he racist and anti-Māori?). Was he a beneficiary basher when it came to drug addicts and mental health sufferers? And could Winston cut his lunch, sneak through the back door and cosy up to Luxon?

Lance Burdett:

Thanks to Federated Farmers we brought you a series of informative speakers for Mental Health Awareness Week. We spoke to a former Police Crisis Negotiator, turned mental health supporter, who’s doing a lot of work in the Ag space.

Jane Smith:

North Otago farmer, award-winning environmentalist, and co-chair of the newly-founded Methane Science Accord. This week she talked about wind, hot wind from politicians, and rattling a few cages in Wellington.

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra’s chief executive commented on the co-op’s annual results, highlighted by a final cash payout to farmers for the 22/23 season of $9.22.

James Shaw:

Green Party co-leader and Climate Change Minister. Had he given up any hope of being in the next government? And had Labour’s dark cloud offered the Greens a bit of a silver lining?

Listen below:

