Rabobank Best of The Country: September 2, 2023

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank’s Sydney-based senior animal proteins analyst Angus Gidley-Baird to talk about the US beef market.

Christopher Luxon:

The National Party leader talked about China, Winston and the Greens - all of which were proving rather problematic at the moment. And was he talking to Groundswell?

Angus Gidley-Baird:

Rabobank’s Sydney-based senior animal proteins analyst on why the American domestic beef market was defying gravity, when the rest of the world was going backwards. And what’s up with China?

Chris Hipkins:

On the eve of the National Party tax cut announcement, we asked the Prime Minister if he was going to repay Nicola Willis by leaking her tax plan. Plus, we questioned his $4 billion public service bonfire and why it hadn’t happened earlier. We also challenged his “tone deaf” ag emissions policy announcement. And then of course there’s Winston ...

Stacey Waaka:

We caught up with the world-champion New Zealand rugby player, and Beef + Lamb Ambassador, who went up against world-record-holding sheep shearer Sacha Bond in a series of athletic tests to promote World Iron Awareness Week.

Shane Jones:

With the countdown to October 14 now officially underway, we looked at the Ag policies of the leading parties. But we asked the Prince of the Provinces whether NZ First was indeed a leading party.

