Rabobank Best of The Country: September 17, 2022

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank's Singapore-based global strategist Michael Every, who talked about how the world is in a very precarious position.

The week's top interviews were:

Farmer Tom Martin:

Our British farming correspondent comments on the UK's historic past seven days, with a new Prime Minister and a new King.

Jane Smith:

The North Otago farmer and an award-winning environmentalist says, while it's good to be rid of the Covid traffic light system, it's the warning lights flashing about our economy that we should be concerning ourselves with. She's also no fan of the new public holiday!

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture and Trade joins us to discuss the good news (the vast majority of Covid restrictions being scrapped) - and the bad news (the absurdity of the Government's winter grazing regulations, and carbon farming) and whether we really need another public holiday.

Michael Every:

Rabobank's Singapore-based global strategist talks about a world in a very precarious position - facing financial, energy and food crises - but he says New Zealand is well placed as a food producer to weather the storm.

Jim Hopkins:

The rural raconteur reflects on his one and only meeting with the Queen and why he reckons carbon farming is such a threat to New Zealand.

