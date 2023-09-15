Rabobank Best of The Country: September 16, 2023

Photo / Warren Buckland

This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank’s Singapore-based global strategist, Michael Every, to get his take on the state of New Zealand and global economics.

The week's top interviews were:

Michael Every - Part 1:

Rabobank’s Singapore-based global strategist offered his take on the state of New Zealand and global economies - and it was even more gloomy than our very own Prefu.

Michael Every - Part 2:

Rabobank’s Singapore-based Global Strategist addressed the elephant in the room - China - and looked at some of the other economic and geopolitical factors affecting New Zealand as a trading nation.

Christopher Luxon:

He was missing in action on the campaign trail, but we always get our man on The Country. In the meantime, he’d had a great poll result. But what was he going to do about David, Winston and Jack? We also reminisced on 9/11, 22 years on.

Chris Hipkins:

The PM pondered the polls, a poisoned chalice, unemployment, a Grant Robertson hospital pass, Hosking, Winston, and whether he’d been beaten to the punch on hustings by the other Chris?

Winston Peters:

We asked the NZ First leader why he wasn’t going to attend the Rural Issues Debate at Mystery Creek to support the rural sector. Plus, was he a shameless, race-baiting, political opportunist? Or did he reflect on what a good portion of Kiwis were quietly thinking? And could he be left desperate and dateless on the cross benches?

Gary Knight:

We reflected on another explosive event - 42 years ago this week - when we witnessed the “Flour Bomb” test at Eden Park. We got the reflections of a Manawatū farmer on one of the most unforgettable days in New Zealand’s sporting history.

Dr Jaqueline Rowarth:

One of our leading farming academics talked about productivity - after all, it’s all about the economy, stupid!

Listen below: